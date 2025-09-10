England Dominates Serbia: A Stride Closer to World Cup Qualification

In a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, England delivered a resounding 5-0 win against Serbia, taking a significant step towards automatic qualification. Captain Harry Kane led the charge by extending his record to 74 international goals, with Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, and Marc Guehi scoring their first senior goals.

England's coach, Thomas Tuchel, praised the team's efforts, stating they showcased high intensity and teamwork. Despite earlier criticisms, England appeared dominant in Belgrade, with Kane opening the scoring in the first half, followed by Madueke and Konsa, each contributing to the scoreboard.

As Serbia struggled, notably reduced to ten men with Nikola Milenkovic's sending off, England capitalized further with goals from Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford. This victory places England at the summit of the group, seven points clear, with automatic qualification increasingly within reach.

