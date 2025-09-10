Left Menu

England Dominates Serbia: A Stride Closer to World Cup Qualification

England secured a decisive 5-0 victory over Serbia in Group K to bolster their chances for automatic World Cup qualification. Led by Harry Kane's goal, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, and Marc Guehi added to the tally, sealing a commanding performance under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:24 IST
England Dominates Serbia: A Stride Closer to World Cup Qualification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, England delivered a resounding 5-0 win against Serbia, taking a significant step towards automatic qualification. Captain Harry Kane led the charge by extending his record to 74 international goals, with Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, and Marc Guehi scoring their first senior goals.

England's coach, Thomas Tuchel, praised the team's efforts, stating they showcased high intensity and teamwork. Despite earlier criticisms, England appeared dominant in Belgrade, with Kane opening the scoring in the first half, followed by Madueke and Konsa, each contributing to the scoreboard.

As Serbia struggled, notably reduced to ten men with Nikola Milenkovic's sending off, England capitalized further with goals from Marc Guehi and Marcus Rashford. This victory places England at the summit of the group, seven points clear, with automatic qualification increasingly within reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

 Global
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

 Global
4
Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream

Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025