Safety Concerns Lead to Closed Venue for Canada-Israel Davis Cup

The Canada-Israel Davis Cup tie will occur without fans due to safety issues. Made in consultation with the International Tennis Federation, the decision follows security concerns and calls for cancellation over Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank. Tickets will be refunded, impacting Tennis Canada's revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Halifax | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decision influenced by escalating security concerns, the Davis Cup World Group tie between Canada and Israel will be held without fans this weekend, according to Tennis Canada. The move follows recommendations from local authorities and national security agencies.

The choice to play behind closed doors comes amid calls from over 400 Canadian athletes and academics, urging Tennis Canada to cancel the event due to Israel's activities in Gaza and the West Bank. Despite the disappointment expressed by Tennis Canada CEO Gavin Ziv, safety remains the priority.

The tie, initially set for the Scotiabank Centre, will now occur with 1,500 daily ticket refunds, incurring financial losses for the non-profit organization. The decision aims to ensure security while maintaining the integrity of the match, with player interactions occurring virtually.

