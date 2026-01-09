Patiala Police Clamp Down on Jail Security Threats

In an effort to ramp up security and tackle illegal activities inside prisons, Patiala Police launched a significant surprise search on Friday at the Central Jail, Patiala, and the New District Jail, Nabha, as reported by officials.

The operation, guided by Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Daljit Singh Rana and Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma, resulted in the recovery of contraband items including six mobile phones and four chargers. A total of over 250 police personnel, among them station house officers and SP-ranked officers, were involved in the comprehensive search.

Police teams meticulously hunted through barracks, bathrooms, and open areas, utilizing sniffer dogs and advanced detection devices to find concealed items. SSP Sharma emphasized the severity of mobile possession within jail premises, highlighting ongoing cases being registered against the implicated inmates. Continuous surprise checks are intended to maintain security and deter criminal endeavors in prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)