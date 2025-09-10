Left Menu

Indian Shooters Struggle in ISSF World Cup Amid Chinese Dominance

Indian shooters, including Samrat Rana, Amit Sharma, and Nishant Rawat, failed to advance to the men's 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Cup in the face of China's strong performance. Samrat was the best performer among Indians, ranking 10th in qualification. China's Hu Kai emerged victorious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ningbo | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:35 IST
Indian shooters experienced setbacks at the ISSF World Cup in the rifle/pistol category, as they struggled against China's dominant performance. Samrat Rana, Amit Sharma, and Nishant Rawat were unable to reach the men's 10m air pistol final on Wednesday.

Samrat Rana, a former junior world championship gold medallist, was the highest-ranking Indian shooter, securing the 10th position in the qualification round with a score of 582. In stark contrast, China's Hu Kai shot a high 589, eventually clinching the gold medal with a score of 242.3.

As China bolstered their medal tally to two golds and two silvers, India remained without any medals. Despite this, some Indian shooters like Divya Subbaraju showcased potential, maintaining a solid performance in other categories and looking to make an impact in the final rounds.

