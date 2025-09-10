Indian Archers Falter at World Championships: Hopes and Heartbreak

Indian recurve archers fell short at the World Championships, missing out on medals in multiple categories. The women's team, comprising Deepika Kumari, Gatha Khadake, and Ankita Bhakat, lost the bronze medal playoff to South Korea. The mixed pair and men's individual hopes also ended prematurely, continuing a decade-long medal drought.

The South Korean team, despite not playing at their best, managed to overcome the Indian trio 3-5. Despite a mid-match surge from the Indian women, led by multiple Olympic gold medallist An San and Paris champion Lim Si-hyeon, South Korea maintained their dominance.

In the mixed pair event, Deepika Kumari and Neeraj Chauhan narrowly lost to Japan in a shoot-off. As the men's team also faced defeats, India's recurve archers look to the women's individual events for a chance to break a medal drought stretching back to 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)