Sri Lanka Sets the Stage for Women's ODI World Cup 2024

Sri Lanka has unveiled its 15-member squad for the Women's ODI World Cup, set to begin on September 30. The team will face hosts India in the tournament opener in Guwahati. Experienced all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will captain the side, supported by Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva, and Anushka Sanjeewani.

After a year-long injury break, seasoned left-arm seamer Udeshika Prabodhani makes a comeback. The 39-year-old last played an ODI in August 2024 but her return strengthens Sri Lanka's fast-bowling attack, which includes Achini Kulasuriya and Malki Madara.

Batter Imesha Dulani reclaims her spot in the squad, which dropped 17-year-old Manudi Nanayakkara. Sri Lanka's squad features a robust batting lineup, including Perera and Vishmi Gunaratne. The spin department, crucial on subcontinent pitches, is bolstered by Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, and Sugandika Kumari. The team will play its first match in India before moving to Colombo and Navi Mumbai to face Bangladesh and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)