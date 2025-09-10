Left Menu

Joe Root Lauds Harry Brook as England's New Batting Prodigy

England's Joe Root lauds Harry Brook, likening his impactful batting style to that of legend Kevin Pietersen. On the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, Root commends Brook's ability to ease the pressure on the field and his growing reputation as a formidable all-format player for England.

Joe Root and Harry Brook. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's cricket stalwart, Joe Root, has showered accolades on fellow Yorkshire player Harry Brook, describing him as a game-changer. During a conversation on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, hosted by former England stars, Root compared Brook's dominating presence on the crease to that of cricket legend Kevin Pietersen.

Root highlighted Brook's recent impactful performance, particularly in England's fifth Test victory against India at The Oval, where Brook's century-playing partnership turned heads. Root articulated that Brook's unpredictable shot selections and ability to pressure bowlers remind him of Pietersen's intimidating aura.

With Brook, age 26, establishing himself as a crucial player for England across all formats, Root applauded how his aggressive gameplay disrupts opposing teams. Brook boasts impressive stats with 4,688 runs in 109 matches, reinforcing his reputation as a maverick batter to watch in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

