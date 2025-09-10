Left Menu

Nupur Sheoran Strikes a Medal at World Boxing Championships

Nupur Sheoran secured India's first medal at the World Boxing Championships by defeating Oltinoy Sotimboeva of Uzbekistan to reach the semifinals in the women's +80kg category. With a 4-1 victory, Sheoran guaranteed at least a bronze medal in a challenging matchups featuring only 10 boxers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:17 IST
Nupur Sheoran has assured India of its initial medal at the World Boxing Championships by defeating Uzbek opponent Oltinoy Sotimboeva and advancing to the semifinals in the women's +80kg class on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, directly entering the quarterfinals, outperformed Sotimboeva 4-1 in a competition that, despite the non-Olympic status of the +80kg category, only includes 10 competitors.

Sheoran achieved her victory with precision and cleaner punches, advancing through a challenging match to secure at least a bronze. In related news, other Indian boxers are set to continue their campaigns with the quarterfinals scheduled for later in the week.

