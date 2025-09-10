Nupur Sheoran Strikes a Medal at World Boxing Championships

Nupur Sheoran has assured India of its initial medal at the World Boxing Championships by defeating Uzbek opponent Oltinoy Sotimboeva and advancing to the semifinals in the women's +80kg class on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, directly entering the quarterfinals, outperformed Sotimboeva 4-1 in a competition that, despite the non-Olympic status of the +80kg category, only includes 10 competitors.

Sheoran achieved her victory with precision and cleaner punches, advancing through a challenging match to secure at least a bronze. In related news, other Indian boxers are set to continue their campaigns with the quarterfinals scheduled for later in the week.