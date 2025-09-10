Left Menu

India Breaks Toss Jinx in Asia Cup Opener Against UAE

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss against the UAE in the Asia Cup, ending India's losing streak in tosses. Opting to bowl first, India fields a strategic mix of bowlers and spinners with a strong lineup including Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, while UAE wanted to bowl as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:00 IST
Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I skipper. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav decisively broke the team's prolonged streak of losing tosses as he opted to bowl after winning the toss against the United Arab Emirates in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday in Dubai. Before this, the team had a startling record of losing the toss in 15 consecutive international games.

The Indian team has introduced spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the playing eleven, while leaving out ace left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Additionally, Sanju Samson is included in the lineup. Jasprit Bumrah carries the mantle as the lone specialist pacer, with the versatile Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube providing additional bowling options. India's spin department appears formidable with Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav complemented by all-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel. Notably, finisher Rinku Singh will sit out this match. Yadav remarked during the toss, "We will bowl first. Looks like a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we are flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off."

On the opposing side, UAE captain Muhammed Waseem noted that they too would have preferred to bowl first, observing, "We were also looking to bowl. Pitch is fresh and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positive points and we are confident from that series. We are going with a good combination with spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors."

