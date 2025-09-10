Left Menu

Giulio Pellizzari Triumphs in Stage 17 of Vuelta a Espana

Giulio Pellizzari claimed victory in stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana, distancing top riders Jonas Vingegaard and Joao Almeida. The Italian rider won at Alto de El Morredero, enhancing his Grand Tour credentials. Despite disruptions in previous stages, stage 17 concluded smoothly, setting the stage for a decisive time trial in Valladolid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:25 IST
Giulio Pellizzari emerged victorious in stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana, pulling away from top contenders in the closing kilometers to win at Alto de El Morredero.

Pellizzari, representing Red Bull-BORA Hansgrohe, surged ahead with 3.5km remaining, crossing the finish line ahead of notable cyclists including Britain's Tom Pidcock and Australian Jai Hindley. Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard extended his overall lead by two seconds.

The stage went off without major incidents despite recent disruptions, allowing a fair competition among the general classification leaders. Anticipation is high for stage 18, a time trial in Valladolid, which could prove pivotal in determining the overall Vuelta champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

