India Dominates UAE with Punishing Nine-Wicket Victory in T20 Asia Cup Opener
India's T20 World Cup champions showcased their prowess by defeating UAE with a resounding nine-wicket victory in the Asia Cup opener in Dubai. India chased a modest target of 58 runs in just 4.3 overs, thanks to notable performances from bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, and batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team demonstrated their sheer strength by sweeping aside the UAE with an emphatic nine-wicket win in their Asia Cup opener, held on Tuesday in Dubai. The champions efficiently dismantled the UAE's batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 57 runs.
The Indian bowlers set the stage with a commanding performance as Kuldeep Yadav took four vital wickets, while Shivam Dube added to the UAE's woes with a three-wicket haul. The UAE batsmen struggled to find form, with only Alishan Sharafu and Muhammed Waseem managing to reach double-digit scores.
In response, India's openers Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill unleashed a furious batting display, achieving the target in just 4.3 overs. The game concluded with a formidable boundary by Gill, leaving India poised for their next encounter against Pakistan on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- UAE
- T20
- Asia Cup
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Shivam Dube
- Abhishek Sharma
- Shubman Gill
- cricket
- Dubai