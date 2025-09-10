India Dominates UAE with Punishing Nine-Wicket Victory in T20 Asia Cup Opener

India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team demonstrated their sheer strength by sweeping aside the UAE with an emphatic nine-wicket win in their Asia Cup opener, held on Tuesday in Dubai. The champions efficiently dismantled the UAE's batting lineup, restricting them to a mere 57 runs.

The Indian bowlers set the stage with a commanding performance as Kuldeep Yadav took four vital wickets, while Shivam Dube added to the UAE's woes with a three-wicket haul. The UAE batsmen struggled to find form, with only Alishan Sharafu and Muhammed Waseem managing to reach double-digit scores.

In response, India's openers Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill unleashed a furious batting display, achieving the target in just 4.3 overs. The game concluded with a formidable boundary by Gill, leaving India poised for their next encounter against Pakistan on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)