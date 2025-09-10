Left Menu

Shivam Dube's All-Round Aspirations: Beyond the IPL Impact

Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube aims to be a full-fledged all-rounder for India. Guided by head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel, Dube has focused on improving his seam bowling and fitness. He highlights key insights and training priorities as he looks beyond the IPL Impact Player role.

Shivam Dube, a prominent player for Chennai Super Kings, is charting a path to become a versatile all-rounder representing India. Despite his Impact Player role in IPL limiting his responsibilities, Dube is determined to expand his skills and make a significant mark on the international stage.

Under the mentorship of head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel, the Indian cricketer has refined his seam bowling tactics. Dube expressed gratitude towards Morkel for his guidance, especially in honing specific bowling techniques, which proved effective in his recent Asia Cup performance.

Continuing his efforts, Dube has invested the last two months in enhancing his fitness and batting prowess, gearing up to handle short deliveries and contribute effectively during middle overs. Despite parallels drawn with Hardik Pandya, Dube emphasizes learning from him, focusing on contributing significantly to team India.

