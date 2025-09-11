South Africa Triumphs in Rain-Shortened T20 Clash Against England

In a rain-shortened first Twenty20 international clash at Cardiff, South Africa secured a 14-run victory over England. Despite a revised target of 69 off five overs, England's effort fell short, managing only 54-5 as they struggled to adapt at Sophia Gardens.

The heavy showers initially reduced the match to nine overs per side. South Africa, after being invited to bat, posted 97-5 in 7.5 overs before rain delayed proceedings. South African captain Aiden Markram top-scored with a 14-ball 28.

England's attempt to meet the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) adjusted target was largely unsuccessful. Phil Salt's aggressive play resulted in an early dismissal, and although Jos Buttler provided some resistance with 25 off 11 balls, England couldn't meet the required rate, ending with 11 from the final over.

(With inputs from agencies.)