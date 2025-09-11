Injury Woes: Aaron Hardie Out of Australia A's Tour of India
Aaron Hardie has been ruled out of Australia A's India tour due to a shoulder injury. Will Sutherland steps in for the second four-day match. Other players, including Lance Morris and Brody Couch, also miss the tour due to injuries. Australia's fast-bowling resources face significant depletion.
Aaron Hardie has been sidelined from Australia A's upcoming tour of India, adding his name to the growing list of injured players. He suffered a shoulder niggle, impacting the team's fast-bowling resources.
Victoria all-rounder Will Sutherland will replace him for the second match in Lucknow, and selectors are yet to name a replacement for Hardie in the one-day squad. Sutherland was already part of the one-day lineup and will now feature in both formats.
Several Australian players are battling injuries, including Lance Morris and Brody Couch. Hardie's unavailability indicates a challenging phase for Australia's bowling unit. The player aims to recover for Sheffield Shield matches starting in October, with hopes pinned on his return to white-ball series action soon.
