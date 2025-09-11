Left Menu

Injury Woes: Aaron Hardie Out of Australia A's Tour of India

Aaron Hardie has been ruled out of Australia A's India tour due to a shoulder injury. Will Sutherland steps in for the second four-day match. Other players, including Lance Morris and Brody Couch, also miss the tour due to injuries. Australia's fast-bowling resources face significant depletion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:08 IST
Injury Woes: Aaron Hardie Out of Australia A's Tour of India
Aaron Hardie
  • Country:
  • Australia

Aaron Hardie has been sidelined from Australia A's upcoming tour of India, adding his name to the growing list of injured players. He suffered a shoulder niggle, impacting the team's fast-bowling resources.

Victoria all-rounder Will Sutherland will replace him for the second match in Lucknow, and selectors are yet to name a replacement for Hardie in the one-day squad. Sutherland was already part of the one-day lineup and will now feature in both formats.

Several Australian players are battling injuries, including Lance Morris and Brody Couch. Hardie's unavailability indicates a challenging phase for Australia's bowling unit. The player aims to recover for Sheffield Shield matches starting in October, with hopes pinned on his return to white-ball series action soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

 India
3
UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

 Global
4
Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025