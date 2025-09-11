Injury Woes: Aaron Hardie Out of Australia A's Tour of India

Aaron Hardie has been sidelined from Australia A's upcoming tour of India, adding his name to the growing list of injured players. He suffered a shoulder niggle, impacting the team's fast-bowling resources.

Victoria all-rounder Will Sutherland will replace him for the second match in Lucknow, and selectors are yet to name a replacement for Hardie in the one-day squad. Sutherland was already part of the one-day lineup and will now feature in both formats.

Several Australian players are battling injuries, including Lance Morris and Brody Couch. Hardie's unavailability indicates a challenging phase for Australia's bowling unit. The player aims to recover for Sheffield Shield matches starting in October, with hopes pinned on his return to white-ball series action soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)