Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

Tadej Pogacar remains determined as he heads into this month's UCI Road World Championships, having secured his fourth Tour de France title earlier this year. The 26-year-old champion is gearing up for his final races of the season, aiming to peak at the prestigious event in Rwanda.

Tadej Pogacar's competitive spirit burns as brightly as ever as the reigning Tour de France champion readies himself for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships. The 26-year-old cyclist, representing UAE Team Emirates XRG, clinched his fourth Tour de France title in July and subsequently chose to forgo the Vuelta a Espana.

Instead, Pogacar aims to make his mark at one-day races in Quebec and Montreal as he gears up for the world championships taking place in Rwanda between September 21-28.

"It's challenging to maintain peak form at this point in the season," Pogacar admitted to reporters, "but the world championships have been a major target. I'm hopeful that my performance will peak at this critical event as I conclude the racing season."

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

