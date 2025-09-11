Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

Tadej Pogacar's competitive spirit burns as brightly as ever as the reigning Tour de France champion readies himself for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships. The 26-year-old cyclist, representing UAE Team Emirates XRG, clinched his fourth Tour de France title in July and subsequently chose to forgo the Vuelta a Espana.

Instead, Pogacar aims to make his mark at one-day races in Quebec and Montreal as he gears up for the world championships taking place in Rwanda between September 21-28.

"It's challenging to maintain peak form at this point in the season," Pogacar admitted to reporters, "but the world championships have been a major target. I'm hopeful that my performance will peak at this critical event as I conclude the racing season."