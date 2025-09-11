Historic All-Female Umpiring Panel Set for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a groundbreaking development for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, featuring the first-ever all-female group of umpires and match officials. This historic milestone is a testament to ICC's dedication to gender equity in cricket.

The all-female panel will consist of 14 umpires, including Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern, each appearing in their third Women's World Cup. Also returning are Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton, who officiated during Australia's seventh title win in New Zealand in 2022. Additionally, a panel of four match referees - Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira - will bring diverse expertise to the competition, which kicks off in India and Sri Lanka on September 30.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah emphasized the importance of this initiative, which goes beyond symbolic value. "This marks a defining moment in women's cricket," Shah noted, expressing hope for more trailblazing stories worldwide. He added that the initiative aims to create meaningful role models who inspire future generations, promoting leadership and impact in cricket without gender bias.