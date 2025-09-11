India's Bowlers Dominate UAE: Morkel Praises Stellar Performance in Asia Cup Opener
India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, commended the team's bowlers for their outstanding performance in the Asia Cup match against UAE. Strategic preparation and energetic execution led to a decisive nine-wicket victory. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as a standout with four wickets, helping India chase a modest target of 58 runs swiftly.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, India's bowlers dismantled the UAE batting line-up in their Asia Cup opener. Guided by bowling coach Morne Morkel, the team relied on precise preparation and a robust game plan, resulting in a nine-wicket victory at their home ground.
During a post-match interview shared by BCCI, Morkel expressed satisfaction with the team's disciplined bowling attack. He highlighted stellar performances by Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, whose effective spells left UAE struggling at a mere 57 runs. Morkel emphasized the importance of rhythm and energetic body language leading into the match.
India's batsmen, led by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, wasted no time in achieving the target within just 4.3 overs. Yadav's performance was a historic feat, elevating him above seasoned bowlers Ashwin and Patel in T20I rankings. The win marks a significant start to India's Asia Cup campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Asia Cup
- UAE
- Morne Morkel
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Shivam Dube
- cricket
- Shubman Gill
- Abhishek Sharma
- win
ALSO READ
Historic All-Female Umpiring Panel Set for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match
Mohsin Khan: A Journey from Cricket to Cinematic Stardom
Shivam Dube: Aspiring to All-Round Excellence
Guwahati Welcomes ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour