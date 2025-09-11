Left Menu

India's Bowlers Dominate UAE: Morkel Praises Stellar Performance in Asia Cup Opener

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, commended the team's bowlers for their outstanding performance in the Asia Cup match against UAE. Strategic preparation and energetic execution led to a decisive nine-wicket victory. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as a standout with four wickets, helping India chase a modest target of 58 runs swiftly.

Updated: 11-09-2025 14:01 IST
In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, India's bowlers dismantled the UAE batting line-up in their Asia Cup opener. Guided by bowling coach Morne Morkel, the team relied on precise preparation and a robust game plan, resulting in a nine-wicket victory at their home ground.

During a post-match interview shared by BCCI, Morkel expressed satisfaction with the team's disciplined bowling attack. He highlighted stellar performances by Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, whose effective spells left UAE struggling at a mere 57 runs. Morkel emphasized the importance of rhythm and energetic body language leading into the match.

India's batsmen, led by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, wasted no time in achieving the target within just 4.3 overs. Yadav's performance was a historic feat, elevating him above seasoned bowlers Ashwin and Patel in T20I rankings. The win marks a significant start to India's Asia Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

