Bayern Munich prepares to face Hamburg SV at the Allianz Arena in a Bundesliga clash that once was a highlight of the season. Despite lacking the prominence of past encounters, the game is poised to deliver excitement, particularly for the home team.

Hamburg, once a Bundesliga powerhouse, has struggled on their return to the top division, securing just one draw and one loss in their opening matches, without a single goal or chance created. Coach Merlin Polzin remains optimistic about their upcoming challenge against the formidable Bayern squad, highlighting the significance of playing against one of Europe's strongest teams.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, enjoys a dominant start to the season, equaling a club record with nine goals in their first two league games. Key players such as Michael Olise and Harry Kane have been standout performers, scoring multiple goals. The match holds personal significance for Bayern's coach Vincent Kompany, who played for Hamburg before his successful Manchester City tenure.