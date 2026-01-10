Snow Disrupts German Soccer League: Games Postponed Amid Weather Chaos
Heavy snow in Germany led to the postponement of two major Bundesliga matches, impacting St. Pauli vs. Leipzig and Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim games. Stadium safety concerns and pressures on emergency services were cited. Additional postponements occurred in men's basketball and Dutch soccer due to the severe weather conditions.
Heavy snow blanketing northern Germany forced the delay of two key Bundesliga fixtures on Friday. Efforts to clear stadiums at St. Pauli and Werder Bremen fell short amid mounting safety issues, including snow-laden roofs and icy access routes.
Aiming to avoid further emergency service strain, officials postponed St. Pauli's match against Leipzig and Werder Bremen's against Hoffenheim. The Bundesliga assured fans of rescheduled dates soon.
Elsewhere, German basketball and Dutch soccer leagues faced similar weather-related challenges, highlighting the far-reaching impact of the winter storm on Europe's sporting calendars.
