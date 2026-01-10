Snow Disrupts German Soccer League: Games Postponed Amid Weather Chaos

Heavy snow blanketing northern Germany forced the delay of two key Bundesliga fixtures on Friday. Efforts to clear stadiums at St. Pauli and Werder Bremen fell short amid mounting safety issues, including snow-laden roofs and icy access routes.

Aiming to avoid further emergency service strain, officials postponed St. Pauli's match against Leipzig and Werder Bremen's against Hoffenheim. The Bundesliga assured fans of rescheduled dates soon.

Elsewhere, German basketball and Dutch soccer leagues faced similar weather-related challenges, highlighting the far-reaching impact of the winter storm on Europe's sporting calendars.

