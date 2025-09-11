Tokyo Triumphs: Stars Shine at 20th World Athletics Championships

The 20th World Athletics Championships are set to shine in Tokyo, with pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis among the key contenders aiming for a fifth consecutive title. The pandemic once shuttered doors to fans, but now athletes and spectators alike are ready for a true experience at the famed stadium.

In an event rich with talent, middle-distance star Faith Kipyegon and American shot putter Ryan Crouser lead the pack of athletes targeting another global victory. Meanwhile, sprinters like Noah Lyles and Julien Alfred are poised for intense competition in their respective events, captivating audiences worldwide.

As temperatures soar, athletes brace for demanding road races, while groundbreaking gene testing brings a new layer of scrutiny in women's events. World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe praises athletes' support and looks forward to seamless screenings. Tokyo welcomes both legendary athletes and newcomers vying for the spotlight.