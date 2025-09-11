India Rallies Young Talent for Crucial Davis Cup Tie Against Switzerland

In a strategic bid to clinch a Davis Cup Qualifiers spot, India has decided to include promising youngster Dhakishneshwar Suresh in their lineup against Switzerland. Alongside comeback player Sumit Nagal, they will compete in the World Group I indoor tie beginning Friday.

Rohit Rajpal, the Indian captain, confirmed that Suresh's coaches in the US were pivotal in shaping his readiness for the indoor courts. The 6'5" player impressed during the training week with his flat hitting and powerful serve, qualities ideal for the upcoming match.

Sumit Nagal, fresh from the win against Morocco, will also play after skipping recent matches. With Yuki Bhambri injured, the doubles team will rely on Rothvik Bollipalli and N Sriram Balaji's partnership. India's singles resilience and doubles strategy are crucial as they face a competitive Swiss side.

