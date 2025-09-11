Jadon Sancho's Villa Vision: Inspired Journey Begins Under Unai Emery

As the Premier League 2025-26 season resumes post-international break, Aston Villa's recent acquisition, Jadon Sancho, has offered insights into his move to the club, praising manager Unai Emery's confidence and vision that sparked his decision. Sancho joined Villa on a season-long loan from Manchester United earlier this month.

Speaking candidly, Sancho detailed his motivation and early impressions of Emery's leadership. 'When I first spoke to the manager, he immediately gave me belief and confidence. He showed me his vision and goals for this season, and that really inspired me. He definitely persuaded me. I can't wait to work under him,' Sancho told JioHotstar.

Sancho's previous challenges at Manchester United hit a high point last September after a public conflict with manager Erik ten Hag, which led to limited opportunities at the club. His sole appearance following the incident came in the Community Shield against Manchester City, where a missed penalty during the shootout shadowed his contribution. Prior to his move to Villa, Sancho had a successful loan period at Chelsea, contributing to their UEFA Europa Conference League victory with a goal in the final against Real Betis.