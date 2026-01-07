Manchester United's Coaching Conundrum: Solskjaer or Carrick for Interim Role?

In a search to fill the coaching vacancy created by Ruben Amorim's recent departure, Manchester United is eyeing two familiar names: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. Both former players are under consideration for the interim role until the season's conclusion.

Solskjaer, who previously managed United between 2018 and 2021, could make a surprising return despite having left the club over four years ago. His past tenure saw him leading the team to a second-place finish in 2021. Meanwhile, Carrick's rising coaching credentials are highlighted by his time at Middlesbrough.

As the club evaluates short-term solutions with Darren Fletcher stepping in for a game, the final decision aims to position United advantageously for Champions League qualification. Permanent managerial candidates, potentially available in the summer, include Oliver Glasner, Marco Silva, and Roberto De Zerbi.

(With inputs from agencies.)