China Outplays India: Women's Hockey Team Falls in Asia Cup Super 4s

India's women's hockey team suffered a 1-4 defeat against China in the Asia Cup Super 4s round. Mumtaz Khan scored India's only goal. The team was unbeaten in the pool stage and began the Super 4s with a victory against Korea. The Asia Cup winner secures World Cup qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a fiercely contested Super 4s match at the Asia Cup, the Indian women's hockey team faced a challenging defeat against hosts China, losing 1-4. The game unfolded with India's Mumtaz Khan managing to score the team's lone goal in the 39th minute.

China's offensive was led by Zou Meirong, who chipped in with goals in the 4th and 56th minutes, while Chen Yang and Tan Jinzhuang added to the scoreboard in the 31st and 49th minutes, respectively. The Indian team, which had remained unbeaten in the pool stage with convincing wins over Thailand and Singapore and a draw with Japan, had started their Super 4s campaign on a high with a 4-2 victory against Korea.

As the Asia Cup progresses, the top two teams from the Super 4s will aim for the finals scheduled on September 14. Victory in the Asia Cup grants direct qualification to the 2026 Women's World Cup, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

