Thrilling Ties Mark Inaugural IGPL Invitational Amid Rising Golf Stars

The inaugural IGPL Invitational golf tournament witnessed intense competition on Thursday, as Gaganjeet Bhullar's consistent 1-under 71 placed him in a leading tie with Shaurya Binu. Both ended the day at 3-under, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Two shots behind in a tied third position are Kapil Kumar and Harendra Singh, amid a closely packed leaderboard. Emerging talents like Jahanvi Bakshi, tied fifth and just three shots behind the leaders, are drawing significant attention. A potential victory for Bakshi would be historic, marking a comeback from injury.

With debutants Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy also tied fifth, the final day's showdown is poised for an electrifying finish. As Bhullar rallied back from his initial bogey with birdies, and Binu flirted with a runaway lead early on, the IGPL Invitational remains wide open.