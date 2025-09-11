Left Menu

Thrilling Ties Mark Inaugural IGPL Invitational Amid Rising Golf Stars

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shaurya Binu shared the lead at the IGPL Invitational after day two, with both golfers tied at 3-under. The tightly contested leaderboard witnessed intense competition among emerging talents, including Jahanvi Bakshi, who is vying for a historic win. The final day promises a thrilling conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:48 IST
Thrilling Ties Mark Inaugural IGPL Invitational Amid Rising Golf Stars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural IGPL Invitational golf tournament witnessed intense competition on Thursday, as Gaganjeet Bhullar's consistent 1-under 71 placed him in a leading tie with Shaurya Binu. Both ended the day at 3-under, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Two shots behind in a tied third position are Kapil Kumar and Harendra Singh, amid a closely packed leaderboard. Emerging talents like Jahanvi Bakshi, tied fifth and just three shots behind the leaders, are drawing significant attention. A potential victory for Bakshi would be historic, marking a comeback from injury.

With debutants Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy also tied fifth, the final day's showdown is poised for an electrifying finish. As Bhullar rallied back from his initial bogey with birdies, and Binu flirted with a runaway lead early on, the IGPL Invitational remains wide open.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas

Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas

 India
2
SpiceJet's Precautionary Return: Safety First on Suspected Tailpipe Fire

SpiceJet's Precautionary Return: Safety First on Suspected Tailpipe Fire

 India
3
Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage

Haryana Youth Deceived into Ukraine Conflict Sparks Outrage

 India
4
Amid Nepal Turmoil, AIUDF Calls for Swift Resolution

Amid Nepal Turmoil, AIUDF Calls for Swift Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025