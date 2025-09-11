Chelsea FC Under Scrutiny: A Decade of Financial Missteps Uncovered

Chelsea FC has been charged with 74 breaches by the Football Association concerning activities involving football agents, intermediaries, and third-party investments over more than a decade, the FA reported on Thursday.

The club, which has recently changed ownership, self-reported the alleged infractions that occurred primarily between 2010 and 2016 under the tenure of former owner Roman Abramovich. Following the club's acquisition in 2022 by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the new owners uncovered potentially incomplete financial reporting.

While the specific charges remain unspecified, Chelsea's full cooperation with the FA is hoped to mitigate possible sanctions such as fines or transfer bans. Previous penalties like FIFA's 2019 transfer ban and recent settlements with UEFA indicate a pattern of financial discrepancies at the club.