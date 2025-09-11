Cricket Clash: Bangladesh Faces Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 Opener

In a pivotal opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. When questioned about the conditions, Das admitted uncertainty, noting it was their first game of the tournament.

Das stated, "We'll bowl first. It's our first game, so we're not sure how the pitch will behave. We've played very good cricket in the last three series, but these are different conditions. We'll be using three seamers, two spinners, and six batters. Every game is crucial for us, and we have to give our best."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's captain, Yasim Murtaza, was satisfied with the decision to bat first. "We wanted to bat first, and that's what we got. We've learned from past mistakes, particularly with the batters in the last game. It's a new day today," Murtaza commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)