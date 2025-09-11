Left Menu

Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

Filippo Ganna showcased his time trial prowess, winning stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana. Despite disruptions shortening the race, Ganna expertly maneuvered the 12.2km course in Valladolid. The competition was fierce, with Jay Vine narrowly missing the top spot. Meanwhile, Joao Almeida gained time on leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valladolid | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Filippo Ganna delivered an exhilarating performance on Thursday, capturing victory in stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana's individual time trial in Valladolid. Facing a shortened course due to disruptions from pro-Palestinian protests, the Italian athlete demonstrated his expertise as a time trial specialist.

The organizers modified the route to 12.2km from 27.2km for enhanced security. Ganna, emerging as a dominant force, completed the race in 13 minutes, marking a successful repeat of his previous win in the city. Despite being among the early starters, his time held strong against fierce competitors.

Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates-XRG came remarkably close, finishing just a second behind Ganna, while his teammate Joao Almeida managed to trim 10 seconds off the overall race leader, Jonas Vingegaard. This thrilling contest keeps the competition alive, with adrenaline and suspense reaching new heights.

