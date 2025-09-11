Left Menu

International Game: Controversial Plans to Host Domestic League Matches Abroad Stall

Plans to host Barcelona’s domestic league game in the US and AC Milan’s in Australia face resistance. UEFA seeks further discussion, as fan groups criticize the proposals for undermining local community ties. La Liga and Serie A aim to expand their global presence, inspired by US sports leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ambitious plan to host domestic league games abroad, involving clubs like Barcelona and AC Milan, has stumbled as key approvals remain pending. UEFA's executive committee emphasized the need for thorough evaluation, citing concerns raised by football fans and stakeholders.

The proposal faced massive opposition from over 500 fan groups in the Football Supporters Europe network. Critics argue that such moves undermine local fan engagement and challenge the integrity of national leagues. The European Commission's sports head labeled the Miami game proposal a 'betrayal.'

Despite La Liga and Serie A being popular globally, they remain financially overshadowed by the English Premier League. These leagues see overseas games as an opportunity to expand their fan base and emulate the global strategies of American sports leagues. Meanwhile, FIFA plans to review its regulations on domestic matches abroad.

