International Game: Controversial Plans to Host Domestic League Matches Abroad Stall

The ambitious plan to host domestic league games abroad, involving clubs like Barcelona and AC Milan, has stumbled as key approvals remain pending. UEFA's executive committee emphasized the need for thorough evaluation, citing concerns raised by football fans and stakeholders.

The proposal faced massive opposition from over 500 fan groups in the Football Supporters Europe network. Critics argue that such moves undermine local fan engagement and challenge the integrity of national leagues. The European Commission's sports head labeled the Miami game proposal a 'betrayal.'

Despite La Liga and Serie A being popular globally, they remain financially overshadowed by the English Premier League. These leagues see overseas games as an opportunity to expand their fan base and emulate the global strategies of American sports leagues. Meanwhile, FIFA plans to review its regulations on domestic matches abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)