NHL Bars Five Players from 2018 Team Despite Acquittal

Five players from Canada's 2018 junior ice hockey team are temporarily banned from NHL participation following a league investigation into conduct described as below standards. Although acquitted of sexual assault charges, the players' actions were deemed unacceptable. They may return to play from December 1, following a disciplinary decision by the NHL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 05:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NHL has barred five players from Canada's 2018 junior ice hockey team, citing conduct issues, despite their recent acquittal on sexual assault charges. The league announced that the players' actions did not align with NHL standards, leading to their temporary suspension until at least December 1.

Players Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod have been sidelined following an investigation into an incident that occurred after their 2018 gold medal win. Though found not guilty in a court of law, the NHL highlighted the troubling nature of their behavior and initiated disciplinary measures.

The NHL, upholding its moral integrity policy, considered the players' remorse and absence from the game during the probe. This discipline will extend the players' time away from professional play to almost two years. The NHL Players' Association agreed to expedite discussions for their eventual return.

