India Strives for Redemption in Crucial Clash Against Japan
In a vital women's Asia Cup Super 4 match, India faces Japan needing at least a draw to reach the finals against China. India's prior loss to China highlights issues in conversion and support, with a focus on finishing and defense improvements ahead of the match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:35 IST
India prepares for a crucial Super 4 face-off against Japan in the women's Asia Cup, seeking redemption from their recent defeat by China.
Despite a prior draw against Japan and a challenging group stage, India requires at least a draw to qualify for the finals, set against world No.4 China.
Key players like Mumtaz Khan and Navneet Kaur must capitalize on scoring opportunities, while the defense, led by Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki due to veteran Savita Punia's absence, needs to solidify their play.
