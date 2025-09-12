Pakistan Coach Hesson Praises Nawaz, Eyes Strong Start in Asia Cup

As Pakistan gears up to face Oman in the Asia Cup opener, coach Mike Hesson has lavished praise on Mohammed Nawaz, calling him the "best spinner in the world." Hesson also expressed satisfaction with the emerging batting lineup, evolving in the absence of seasoned players Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan.

Having recently clinched a tri-nation series win in the UAE, Pakistan heads into the Asia Cup with strong momentum, winning 10 of their last 13 T20I matches. This success comes despite a new-look top order, with Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub stepping up to fill the void left by Azam and Rizwan.

Hesson emphasized the importance of a cohesive batting unit, adapting to match requirements. Meanwhile, he lauded Nawaz for his standout performance during the tri-series and recognized the contributions of other spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem. As they prepare to face India, Hesson remains focused on continuous team improvement and the challenges ahead.