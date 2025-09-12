India-Pakistan Cricket Showdown Amidst Sponsorship Shuffle

In a significant development for Indian cricket, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) efforts to secure a new lead sponsor for Team India. Speaking at the Playcom Business of Sports Summit 2025, Dhumal addressed the complex dynamics of India's participation in the Asia Cup, particularly against arch-rivals Pakistan, despite recent hostilities.

Dhumal stated, "I would like to wish Team India all the best. The government has clarified its position that we won't engage in bilateral matches with Pakistan, but will compete in ACC/ICC events." This statement underscores India's strategic approach to handling sports relations with Pakistan amidst heightened tensions following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

Additionally, the sports visa policy for international competitions is set to be simplified, facilitating entries for up to five years, reflecting India's commitment to global sports events. With Dream11 opting out as a sponsor due to new gaming regulations, BCCI is actively seeking new sponsors and has initiated an invitation for expression of interest, with deadlines approaching. This is a crucial move as the Asia Cup, where Team India is scheduled to play on September 14 in Dubai, looms on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)