Young Dart Prodigy Luke Littler Signs Historic Sponsorship Deal

Luke Littler has signed the largest sponsorship agreement in darts history with Target Darts, a deal reportedly worth 20 million pounds over 10 years. This follows his recent world title win. Littler's journey with Target began at age 12, and both parties are excited for the future.

09-01-2026 20:35 IST
In a groundbreaking announcement, young dart sensation Luke Littler has secured what is considered the largest sponsorship deal in darts history with Target Darts, the company revealed on Friday.

The British media reports that the agreement could be worth around 20 million pounds over ten years, although Target has not confirmed the exact figures. The news comes after Littler clinched his second consecutive World Championship title, winning a million-pound prize.

The partnership reflects Littler's longstanding relationship with Target, which began when he was just 12 years old. As Littler's career soars, the commitment between him and Target Darts underscores a shared excitement about their future endeavors in the sport.

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

