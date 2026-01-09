Young Dart Prodigy Luke Littler Signs Historic Sponsorship Deal

In a groundbreaking announcement, young dart sensation Luke Littler has secured what is considered the largest sponsorship deal in darts history with Target Darts, the company revealed on Friday.

The British media reports that the agreement could be worth around 20 million pounds over ten years, although Target has not confirmed the exact figures. The news comes after Littler clinched his second consecutive World Championship title, winning a million-pound prize.

The partnership reflects Littler's longstanding relationship with Target, which began when he was just 12 years old. As Littler's career soars, the commitment between him and Target Darts underscores a shared excitement about their future endeavors in the sport.