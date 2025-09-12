Left Menu

Latif's Insight: Emotions, Nerves, and the India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif discusses the emotional challenges his team faces against India, impacting their performance in cricket. He highlights India's composure and skills as key to their success. He also comments on the current strengths and weaknesses of both teams as they prepare to face each other again.

Rashid Latif
  • Country:
  • India

In the high-stakes world of cricket, emotional control can make or break a match. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has pointed to this emotional challenge as a crucial factor affecting Pakistan's performance against their arch-rival India over the years.

According to Latif, while Pakistan often succumbs to pressure, India's strength lies in their ability to remain calm under pressure, allowing them to thrive in matches. The suspension of regular bilateral series has limited these contests to major tournaments, where India has emerged victorious in most encounters since 2010.

As the two teams prepare to face off in the upcoming Asia Cup, Latif praises India's well-rounded squad led by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah but also believes Pakistan's recent experiences and a fresh captain could offer them an edge.

