ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India's Grand Cricketing Spectacle

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will take place from September 30 to November 2, 2025, across India and Sri Lanka. With 31 matches at five iconic venues, the event promises thrilling cricket action, culminating in the crowning of a new champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:25 IST
Indian women's cricket team. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 30, marking the 13th edition of the prestigious tournament. India is hosting the event for the fourth time, sharing the spotlight with Sri Lanka, as 31 matches unfold across five notable venues.

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will be a key site, set to host group matches and significant encounters like India's clash with Bangladesh, the second semi-final, and potentially the final. Inaugurated in 2008, it is known for hosting major cricket events, including the first women's international match in 2022.

Guwahati's Assam Cricket Association Stadium, the largest among the chosen venues, will stage the World Cup opener on October 1. In Visakhapatnam, the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is poised for high-stakes matches, including India's face-off with defending champions Australia. Meanwhile, Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium will host a series of pivotal group matches, continuing its legacy of major cricket tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

