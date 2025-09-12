Minakshi Hooda Punches Her Way to Medal Glory as Men's Boxing Campaign Falls Short

At the World Boxing Championships, Minakshi Hooda emerged as a beacon of success for India, ensuring the country's fourth medal by advancing to the semifinals in the 48kg category. Hooda outperformed U-19 world champion Alice Pumphrey of England with a unanimous decision, showcasing her strategic use of long reach and quick counters.

This triumph places Hooda among India's medalists, joining Jaismine Lamboria, Pooja Rani, and Nupur Sheoran. However, the men's team experienced a setback, with Jadumani Singh Mandengbam's valiant effort against Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbay resulting in a quarterfinal exit.

Singh's exit marked India's first medal-less men's campaign in over a decade, contrasting with the previous success in Tashkent. Despite his aggressive strategy and final-round efforts, Singh fell short against a more experienced opponent, concluding the men's participation in the championship.