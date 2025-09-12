Jasper Philipsen Sprints to Victory in Vuelta a Espana's 19th Stage

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen emerged victorious in the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, claiming triumph through a competitive sprint finish in Guijuelo.

Adding to the day's excitement, Jonas Vingegaard, the race's overall leader, increased his lead over Joao Almeida by four seconds, collecting valuable bonus seconds during an intermediate sprint in Salamanca, situated 60km from the end.

The anticipatory buzz now shifts to Saturday's penultimate stage, a challenging mountainous route, which symbolizes Almeida's last substantial opportunity to reclaim time and challenge Vingegaard's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)