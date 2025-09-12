Left Menu

Jasper Philipsen Sprints to Victory in Vuelta a Espana's 19th Stage

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen clinched the 19th stage of Vuelta a Espana in a sprint finish at Guijuelo. Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard extended his overall lead over Joao Almeida. The race covered 160km of flat terrain in west central Spain, with Vingegaard gaining four bonus seconds in Salamanca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guijuelo | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:54 IST
Jasper Philipsen Sprints to Victory in Vuelta a Espana's 19th Stage
Jasper Philipsen
  • Country:
  • Spain

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen emerged victorious in the 19th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, claiming triumph through a competitive sprint finish in Guijuelo.

Adding to the day's excitement, Jonas Vingegaard, the race's overall leader, increased his lead over Joao Almeida by four seconds, collecting valuable bonus seconds during an intermediate sprint in Salamanca, situated 60km from the end.

The anticipatory buzz now shifts to Saturday's penultimate stage, a challenging mountainous route, which symbolizes Almeida's last substantial opportunity to reclaim time and challenge Vingegaard's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

Russia-Ukraine Talks on Hold Amid Rising Tensions

 Russia
2
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
3
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
4
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025