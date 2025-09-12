Pakistan vs Oman: Thrilling Asia Cup Encounter

In an electrifying Asia Cup match on Friday, Pakistan took on Oman in a cricket showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Pakistan set a total of 160 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs, with standout performances from players like Mohammad Haris, who scored an impressive 66.

Aamir Kaleem's bowling was a game-changer for Oman, as he claimed three critical wickets. Faisal Shah also made significant contributions with the ball, helping to restrict Pakistan's score. Despite a strong start, Pakistan faced pressure, especially after the quick dismissals post the 100-run mark.

The match saw Pakistan's batsmen struggling against precision bowling, resulting in a thrilling contest of skills and tactics. This encounter highlighted the strategic maneuvers by both teams, offering a gripping spectacle for cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)