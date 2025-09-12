Left Menu

Protest Gains Momentum: AISSF Opposes India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Supporters of the AISSF protested against the scheduled India-Pakistan Asia Cup match over historical grievances. Led by Satnam Singh Gambhir, demonstrators burnt an effigy of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the BCCI to cancel the match due to ongoing terrorism concerns and past violent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:22 IST
In a fervent display of protest, the All India Sikh Students Federation (Eastern India unit) demonstrated on Friday against the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 cricket match. The match, scheduled to be played on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, has sparked controversy among certain groups.

Leading the charge, AISSF (Eastern India) chief Satnam Singh Gambhir, along with fellow members, gathered at the bustling Sakchi roundabout. They voiced their disapproval by burning an effigy of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and chanting slogans against the planned sports event.

Gambhir emphasized that the wounds from the Pahalgam massacre still linger, making any cricketing engagement with Pakistan a matter of deep hurt to those affected families. He urged the Indian government and BCCI to reconsider participation in the match unless Pakistan ceases terrorist operations impacting Indian security.

