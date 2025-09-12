Protest Gains Momentum: AISSF Opposes India-Pakistan Cricket Match

In a fervent display of protest, the All India Sikh Students Federation (Eastern India unit) demonstrated on Friday against the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 cricket match. The match, scheduled to be played on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, has sparked controversy among certain groups.

Leading the charge, AISSF (Eastern India) chief Satnam Singh Gambhir, along with fellow members, gathered at the bustling Sakchi roundabout. They voiced their disapproval by burning an effigy of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and chanting slogans against the planned sports event.

Gambhir emphasized that the wounds from the Pahalgam massacre still linger, making any cricketing engagement with Pakistan a matter of deep hurt to those affected families. He urged the Indian government and BCCI to reconsider participation in the match unless Pakistan ceases terrorist operations impacting Indian security.