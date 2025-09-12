Left Menu

Real Madrid's Ruediger Out with Thigh Injury

Antonio Ruediger, Real Madrid's centre-back, has sustained an injury to his left thigh, as confirmed by the club. This follows his participation in Germany's World Cup qualifiers. Details on his recovery timeline remain unspecified by the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:13 IST
Real Madrid's Ruediger Out with Thigh Injury
injury

Antonio Ruediger, the centre-back for Real Madrid, has been diagnosed with an injury to his left thigh, according to a statement from the LaLiga club on Friday. The German international, who played in his country's recent World Cup qualifiers, is absent from the squad for Saturday's clash with Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid's medical team identified the injury as affecting the rectus femoris muscle in Ruediger's left leg. However, the club has yet to determine how long he will be sidelined. This setback follows Ruediger's knee surgery for a meniscus tear in April.

After making a comeback in June during the Club World Cup, Ruediger had been a pivotal player for both club and country. His absence is expected to impact Real Madrid's defensive lineup, with more details on his recovery timeline eagerly awaited by fans and analysts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India
2
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

 India
3
Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

Social Media Post Sparks Tension in Shahjahanpur

 India
4
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025