Real Madrid's Ruediger Out with Thigh Injury

Antonio Ruediger, the centre-back for Real Madrid, has been diagnosed with an injury to his left thigh, according to a statement from the LaLiga club on Friday. The German international, who played in his country's recent World Cup qualifiers, is absent from the squad for Saturday's clash with Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid's medical team identified the injury as affecting the rectus femoris muscle in Ruediger's left leg. However, the club has yet to determine how long he will be sidelined. This setback follows Ruediger's knee surgery for a meniscus tear in April.

After making a comeback in June during the Club World Cup, Ruediger had been a pivotal player for both club and country. His absence is expected to impact Real Madrid's defensive lineup, with more details on his recovery timeline eagerly awaited by fans and analysts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)