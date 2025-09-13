Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

Indian women boxers, Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran, have advanced to the finals at the World Boxing Championships, ensuring a medal haul for the country. Meanwhile, Minakshi has secured India's fourth medal, maintaining the nation's impressive record despite a lackluster men's campaign.

Jaismine demonstrated her strength by defeating Venezuela's Omailyn Alcala 5-0 in the 57kg semifinal. Nupur also dominated her opponent in the 80+kg semifinals, defeating Turkiye's Seyma Duztas with a convincing 5-0 win.

In stark contrast, the Indian men's team did not secure any medals, with Jadumani Singh Mandengbam bowing out after a tough quarterfinal against Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbay. This marks the men's first podium miss in 12 years, highlighting the contrasting fortunes of India's male and female boxers at the championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)