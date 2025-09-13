Left Menu

Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

Women boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Nupur Sheoran, and Minakshi have excelled at the World Boxing Championships, securing at least four medals for India. However, the men's team ended without a podium finish, marking the first time in 12 years. The women's section continues to display remarkable prowess in contrast to the men's unfortunate finish.

Updated: 13-09-2025 00:16 IST

Indian women boxers, Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran, have advanced to the finals at the World Boxing Championships, ensuring a medal haul for the country. Meanwhile, Minakshi has secured India's fourth medal, maintaining the nation's impressive record despite a lackluster men's campaign.

Jaismine demonstrated her strength by defeating Venezuela's Omailyn Alcala 5-0 in the 57kg semifinal. Nupur also dominated her opponent in the 80+kg semifinals, defeating Turkiye's Seyma Duztas with a convincing 5-0 win.

In stark contrast, the Indian men's team did not secure any medals, with Jadumani Singh Mandengbam bowing out after a tough quarterfinal against Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbay. This marks the men's first podium miss in 12 years, highlighting the contrasting fortunes of India's male and female boxers at the championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

