Left Menu

Carreras' Kicking Coup: Argentina's Narrow Win Over Australia

Argentina's Santiago Carreras scored 23 points as the Pumas edged Australia 28-26 in Sydney, reviving their Rugby Championship hopes. Despite a late Wallabies surge, Carreras' precise kicking helped seal a narrow victory, as Argentina turned the tables after a previous loss to Australia in Townsville.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:54 IST
Carreras' Kicking Coup: Argentina's Narrow Win Over Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an intense Rugby Championship clash, Argentina's flyhalf Santiago Carreras proved instrumental, racking up 23 points to guide the Pumas to a hard-fought 28-26 victory over Australia in Sydney.

While many anticipated a high-scoring encounter in the Sydney Football Stadium sunshine, it was Carreras' exceptional kicking that made the difference, alongside a single try from captain Julian Montoya.

Despite mounting a late comeback with two tries by Filipo Daugunu and one from Andrew Kellaway, the Wallabies fell short as Argentina held firm, overturning last week's defeat in Townsville with a resilient defensive stand.

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025