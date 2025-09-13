Carreras' Kicking Coup: Argentina's Narrow Win Over Australia

In an intense Rugby Championship clash, Argentina's flyhalf Santiago Carreras proved instrumental, racking up 23 points to guide the Pumas to a hard-fought 28-26 victory over Australia in Sydney.

While many anticipated a high-scoring encounter in the Sydney Football Stadium sunshine, it was Carreras' exceptional kicking that made the difference, alongside a single try from captain Julian Montoya.

Despite mounting a late comeback with two tries by Filipo Daugunu and one from Andrew Kellaway, the Wallabies fell short as Argentina held firm, overturning last week's defeat in Townsville with a resilient defensive stand.