Young Tennis Stars Shine at Guadalajara Open

In a thrilling quarter-final match at the Guadalajara Open, 19-year-old Czech rising star Nikola Bartunkova defeated defending champion Magdalena Frech 7-5 6-4, marking her first entry into a WTA semi-final.

The tournament also saw the unexpected exit of German sixth seed Tatjana Maria, who lost to Elsa Jacquemot in a closely contested three-set match.

Meanwhile, American teenager Iva Jovic showcased resilience against Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, while Colombian Emiliana Arango upset Canadian hopeful Marina Stakusic, rounding off an exciting day of emerging tennis talent.

