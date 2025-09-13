Left Menu

Argentina Triumphs with Last-Minute Defense Against Australia

Argentina clinched a nail-biting 28-26 victory over Australia in the Rugby Championship with flyhalf Santiago Carreras scoring 23 points. Despite a fierce comeback by the Wallabies, the Pumas held firm to claim the win, reviving their campaign after a previous loss to the same team.

Rugby Championship

In a gripping Rugby Championship match, Argentina secured a vital 28-26 win against Australia in Sydney. Flyhalf Santiago Carreras shone, contributing 23 points, primarily through penalties, in front of a packed stadium.

The Pumas, having previously lost a substantial lead to Australia, withstood a fierce Wallabies comeback, who reduced a 21-point deficit to just two in the final minutes. Despite two tries from Filipo Daugunu and another from Andrew Kellaway, a last-minute mistake by the Wallabies allowed Argentina to capitalize for the win.

Fraser McReight expressed disappointment over the loss, crediting Argentina's performance. Meanwhile, Carreras praised his team's effort, noting the emotional intensity of the closing stages. The win revitalizes Argentina's campaign, showing their resilience in high-pressure matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

