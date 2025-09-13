Left Menu

South Africa Stuns New Zealand with Historic Rugby Triumph

Cheslin Kolbe scored twice as South Africa achieved a historic 43-10 win over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship. Trailing initially, the Springboks roared back with 36 unanswered points. Kolbe's brilliance and contributions from other key players led to their most dominant victory against the All Blacks in over a century.

Updated: 13-09-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:38 IST
Cheslin Kolbe emerged as the star player, scoring two tries to lead South Africa to a record-breaking 43-10 victory over New Zealand in Wellington.

The Springboks initially trailed 10-0 after an early try from Leroy Carter. However, they rebounded with an astonishing 36 unanswered points to dominate the Rugby Championship clash.

Kolbe's standout performance was complemented by tries from Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, and Andre Esterhuizen, marking South Africa's most dominant win over the All Blacks in over a century of competition.

