South Africa Stuns New Zealand with Historic Rugby Triumph

Cheslin Kolbe emerged as the star player, scoring two tries to lead South Africa to a record-breaking 43-10 victory over New Zealand in Wellington.

The Springboks initially trailed 10-0 after an early try from Leroy Carter. However, they rebounded with an astonishing 36 unanswered points to dominate the Rugby Championship clash.

Kolbe's standout performance was complemented by tries from Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, and Andre Esterhuizen, marking South Africa's most dominant win over the All Blacks in over a century of competition.