Home Glory: Bezzecchi Secures Pole in San Marino Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi clinched pole position for Aprilia in the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, marking a significant feat ahead of current MotoGP frontrunner Marc Marquez, who secured the second row starting position in fourth place.

The front lineup, demonstrating diversity, includes three distinct manufacturers, with Bezzecchi joined by Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez riding a Ducati, alongside Yamaha's Fabio Quaratararo, who enjoyed provisional pole after surfing through the Q1 session.

In tandem with Jorge Martin, Bezzecchi pulled off the fastest lap recorded at 1 minute 30.134 seconds. Commenting on his performance, Bezzecchi praised his team and the bike, shifting focus to the sprint race later. Meanwhile, competition heats up as riders gear up for the upcoming main event.