Jalaj Saxena Strengthens Maharashtra's Cricket Squad for Ranji Trophy
Veteran cricketer Jalaj Saxena has joined the Maharashtra cricket team for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season after a nine-year stint with Kerala. Known for his all-round prowess, Saxena's addition is expected to bolster Maharashtra's squad. His experience and leadership are seen as vital assets for the team's younger players.
In a significant move ahead of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, experienced cricketer Jalaj Saxena has joined the Maharashtra cricket team. The Maharashtra Cricket Association announced this transition after Saxena's decision to part ways with Kerala following nine seasons.
Saxena, who debuted for Madhya Pradesh in 2005-06, is highly regarded as an accomplished all-rounder. His inclusion alongside Prithvi Shaw boosts Maharashtra's lineup with a blend of experience and youthful talent.
Maharashtra's strategy to elevate their domestic performance includes reintegrating Shaun Williams as director of cricket. With Saxena's comprehensive understanding of the game, the team anticipates a strong showing in the upcoming season.