Who Will Reign Supreme? Jefferson-Wooden vs Alfred: The 100m Showdown

World leader Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Olympic champion Julien Alfred progress through the first round of heats ahead of their 100 metres battle at the world championships. Both athletes are in top form, with Jefferson-Wooden remaining unbeaten this season and Alfred nearing her peak after recovering from an injury.

Updated: 13-09-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World-renowned athletes Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Julien Alfred have successfully advanced past the initial round of heats, setting the stage for their much-awaited showdown in the women's 100 metres event at the world championships.

In Saturday's heats, Jefferson-Wooden comfortably secured a win in her race, clocking an impressive time of 10.99 seconds without exerting maximum effort. Simultaneously, Alfred's spectacular performance saw her dominate her heat, achieving the fastest time of the day with a 10.93-second finish. Meanwhile, reigning champion Sha'Carri Richardson also qualified with her best time this season; however, her 11.03 seconds mark still didn't break the 11-second barrier.

The competition remains fierce as Jefferson-Wooden is determined to maintain her unbeaten streak this year, boasting a season-best time of 10.65 seconds. Alfred, recovering from mid-year injury setbacks, showcased her potential by winning the Diamond League final, setting the stage for an exhilarating contest in Tokyo.

