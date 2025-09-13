Left Menu

India's Last-Minute Draw Against Japan Keeps Asia Cup Hopes Alive

India and Japan played to a 1-1 draw in their final Super 4s match in the women’s Asia Cup. India's early lead by Beauty Dung Dung was equalized by Japan's Kobayakawa Shiho in the 58th minute. India needs China to beat or draw Korea to advance to the final.

Updated: 13-09-2025 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a thrilling final Super 4s match of the women's Asia Cup, India managed a 1-1 draw against Japan, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the final. Beauty Dung Dung set the pace by scoring for India within the first seven minutes. However, Japan's Kobayakawa Shiho netted the equalizer just two minutes from the end.

This draw marks the second time the teams have ended level after a 2-2 stalemate in their earlier pool-stage meeting. India, hoping for a direct entry into the final, now relies on the outcome of another match between China and Korea. India requires China to either win or tie with Korea to secure a spot in the final.

China leads the Super 4s table with six points, already having secured their berth in the final, and India's prospects hinge on their performance. A win for Korea over China with a two-goal margin would see Korea advancing instead. Meanwhile, Japan maintained pressure throughout the match, striking late to ensure both teams shared the points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

